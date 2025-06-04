Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini purchased 25,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,783,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,583.67. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,342,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 737,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Village Farms International Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.17. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.44 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

