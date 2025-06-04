Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 181.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Atmos Energy by 28,909.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Atmos Energy by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ATO opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day moving average is $148.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

