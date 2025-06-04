Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 188 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $131.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

