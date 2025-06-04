Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 251 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Kellanova by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kellanova by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $9,425,597.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,618,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,079,712.80. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $113,174,775 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

