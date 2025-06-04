Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 327.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

