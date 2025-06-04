VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.48. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRME. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of VerifyMe from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Maxim Group set a $1.50 price target on shares of VerifyMe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.41% of VerifyMe at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

