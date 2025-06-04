Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

