Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.297 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

