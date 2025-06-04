Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $97.83 and a 52-week high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.