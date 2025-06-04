VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stake Lowered by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

MOAT opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

