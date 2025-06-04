VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.
ANGL stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.52.
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
