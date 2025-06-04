Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of TWO opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -352.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $255,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 54.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 144,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 115,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

