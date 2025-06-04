TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,389,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,667,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equifax by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,645,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,676,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.44.

Equifax Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EFX opened at $263.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.96 and a 200-day moving average of $252.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

