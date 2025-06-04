The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski Acquires 5,050 Shares of Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.1%

WEN stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The business had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wendy’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

