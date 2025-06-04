Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $375.28 and last traded at $373.06. 2,857,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,076,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.06.

Several analysts have commented on MSTR shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.42 and a 200-day moving average of $343.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 3.79.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,800 and have sold 83,426 shares valued at $29,785,518. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Strategy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,685,000 after buying an additional 210,997 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

