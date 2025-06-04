ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of INTC opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

