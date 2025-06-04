SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

