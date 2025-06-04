SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 99,658.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 819.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $302,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

