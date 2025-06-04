Smith Anglin Financial LLC Invests $270,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.