Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

