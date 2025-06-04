Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,007 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.0% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,599.86. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,191 shares of company stock worth $694,978. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $179.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

