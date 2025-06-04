Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 1629513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

