Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5,982.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $37,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.