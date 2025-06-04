Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 54,926 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 980,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,926 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $47,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,390,000 after buying an additional 706,567 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,626,000 after buying an additional 1,722,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,305,000 after buying an additional 247,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,035,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,489,000 after purchasing an additional 275,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,625 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.6%

ADM stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.