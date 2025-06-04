Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,284 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 823,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $41,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,083.02. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

