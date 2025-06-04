RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,118 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 23,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18,353.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 547,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 544,357 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 697,818 shares of company stock worth $69,539,128. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.4%

Fortinet stock opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.