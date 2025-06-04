ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

