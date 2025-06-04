PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

