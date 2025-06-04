Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 912.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

