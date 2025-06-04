Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IUSV opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

