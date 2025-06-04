Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after buying an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,707,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after purchasing an additional 748,583 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,086,720. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

