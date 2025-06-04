Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $450,000 in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

ISHG opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.