Parallel Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Mplx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,448,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 9,134.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 5,070.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,797,000 after acquiring an additional 958,881 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 443,910 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mplx

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mplx Stock Up 0.9%

MPLX opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

