Parallel Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. FMR LLC grew its position in argenx by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $91,013,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in argenx by 38,152.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in argenx by 53,684.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of argenx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on argenx from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on argenx from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.18.

ARGX opened at $576.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.24 and a beta of 0.57. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $368.57 and a 52-week high of $678.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $586.25 and its 200-day moving average is $612.53.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

