Parallel Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,619 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 753,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,088,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,789,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 432,615 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

