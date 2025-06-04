Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,884.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.