Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $227.28 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

