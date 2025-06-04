PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,950,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 19,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.45 million. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.