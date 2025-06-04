OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in OneMain by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,998.25. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,045.47. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 1.8%

OneMain stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. OneMain’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 87.95%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.