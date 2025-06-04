NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 109,118.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.