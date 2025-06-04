NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 5,059 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 126,475.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after buying an additional 549,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after buying an additional 608,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $176.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average is $184.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,396 shares of company stock worth $2,747,698. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.