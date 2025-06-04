NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 34,377 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 107,428.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 851,188 shares during the period. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,333,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $24,069,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

