Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $10,725,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.54.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $293.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

