Melanie B. Berman Sells 6,227 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 48.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

