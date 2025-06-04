Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $16.74. Liquidia shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 1,044,089 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Liquidia and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liquidia from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $191,744.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,119.40. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liquidia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

