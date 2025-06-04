Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala Sells 200 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 200 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.30, for a total value of C$39,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,701.90. This trade represents a 22.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Conrad John Mandala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Conrad John Mandala sold 516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.23, for a total value of C$101,771.25.

Shares of KXS opened at C$198.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$181.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$173.77. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 197.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$132.93 and a one year high of C$201.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KXS shares. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

