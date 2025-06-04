Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala Sells 200 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 200 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.30, for a total value of C$39,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,701.90. This trade represents a 22.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Conrad John Mandala also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Conrad John Mandala sold 516 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.23, for a total value of C$101,771.25.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
Shares of KXS opened at C$198.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$181.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$173.77. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 197.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$132.93 and a one year high of C$201.44.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
