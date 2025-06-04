iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JP Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $190.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

