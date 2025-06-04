iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

