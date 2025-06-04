Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 69,125 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $6,827,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, May 2nd, William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $6,642,221.25.

On Tuesday, April 1st, William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $5,952,353.75.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 164.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 765.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10,432.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240,261 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 232,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 910,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

