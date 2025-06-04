Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 5,808 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $39,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,642.78. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 2.8%

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,752,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,625,000 after buying an additional 2,813,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,674,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after buying an additional 763,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after buying an additional 2,331,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.